Open Menu

NATO Countries Reaffirm Ukraine's Right To Join Alliance Without MAP - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 07:51 PM

NATO Countries Reaffirm Ukraine's Right to Join Alliance Without MAP - Stoltenberg

NATO countries reaffirmed the right of Ukraine to join the alliance without following the the membership action plan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) NATO countries reaffirmed the right of Ukraine to join the alliance without following the the membership action plan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one.

"Allies reaffirm that Ukraine will become member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius Kiev Alliance From

Recent Stories

Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open ..

Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open Golf

17 minutes ago
 One dacoit killed, four others injured in Kashmore ..

One dacoit killed, four others injured in Kashmore firing

17 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says 25 Basis Points Overnight Rate Hike ' ..

Trudeau Says 25 Basis Points Overnight Rate Hike 'Not The News Any Canadian Want ..

13 minutes ago
 KP CM's aide visit KPRA, stressed on increase of t ..

KP CM's aide visit KPRA, stressed on increase of tax base

13 minutes ago
 UN Says Found Alternatives to Help Russian Bank Ha ..

UN Says Found Alternatives to Help Russian Bank Handle Payments Under Grain Deal

13 minutes ago
 UAJK, HBL sign agreement to provide customized dig ..

UAJK, HBL sign agreement to provide customized digital services to students

13 minutes ago
Teenage boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenage boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

55 minutes ago
 Link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra road from ..

Link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra road from Abdullahpur flyover approved

55 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to utilize all ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to utilize all resources for country's develo ..

55 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassado ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement on Arabian Gu ..

13 minutes ago
 Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

1 hour ago
 NAB hand over Rs 7.4 million to departments after ..

NAB hand over Rs 7.4 million to departments after recovery

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World