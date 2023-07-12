NATO countries reaffirmed the right of Ukraine to join the alliance without following the the membership action plan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one.

"Allies reaffirm that Ukraine will become member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.