UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Countries Rejected Russia's Proposals On INF Treaty Too Hastily - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

NATO Countries Rejected Russia's Proposals on INF Treaty Too Hastily - Zakharova

NATO countries too hastily rejected the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Moscow characterizes the situation in the missile sector as a crisis, and the United States is fully responsible for it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) NATO countries too hastily rejected the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Moscow characterizes the situation in the missile sector as a crisis, and the United States is fully responsible for it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On October 26, Putin announced a new initiative to resolve the situation with growing tensions in Europe after US withdrawal from the INF Treaty. In particular, he said that Moscow was ready, of its own free will, not to deploy 9M729 missiles on the European part of the country, but subject to reciprocal steps from NATO. He also offered the alliance to check Aegis Ashore systems with Mk-41 launchers at bases in Europe and 9M729 missiles at Kaliningrad facilities. Berlin was one of the first to react to the initiative, referring to NATO's previous position that Russian ideas on the INF Treaty were not credible.

"I would like to draw your attention to how hastily some European NATO members, without even going into the essence of the Russian proposals, rejected them," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that Moscow characterized the situation in the missile sphere as a crisis.

"And the United States and its NATO allies, who unconditionally support Washington, bear full responsibility for it," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Russia calls on NATO to carefully study the proposal for intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and remains open to constructive work, Zakharova said.

"We hope for a constructive reaction. Russia remains open to equal work to minimize the negative consequences of the collapse � I emphasize, through the fault of the United States � of the INF Treaty and to restore confidence," the diplomat emphasized.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Berlin Vladimir Putin Kaliningrad Alliance United States October From

Recent Stories

Police Detain Knife-Wielding Man Preparing Attack ..

52 seconds ago

UK's Labour suspends Corbyn after 'day of shame' o ..

53 seconds ago

Spain parliament approves six-month extension of s ..

55 seconds ago

Casablanca and Karachi to be given status of siste ..

3 minutes ago

Players need to be backed to bring out performance ..

3 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Reports Mass Destruction From Aze ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.