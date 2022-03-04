UrduPoint.com

NATO Countries Send Terrorists, Weapons to Ukraine Via Poland-Russian Intelligence Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Intelligence agencies of the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and several other NATO countries are using Poland as a "logistical hub," for sending weapons and transferring fighters to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said Friday.

"The intelligence services of NATO countries are transferring foreign terrorist fighters to Ukraine... the US and UK intelligence services in recent weeks have de facto turned Polish territory into a 'logistical hub' used to supply weapons and smuggle fighters, including from the middle East, to Ukraine," the statement read.

According to the Russian intelligence, fighters arriving in Ukraine from the Middle East were trained at the US-controlled Al-Tanf base in Syria to be used in the Donbas conflict.

"At the end of 2021, the Americans released from prisons.

.. several dozen ISIS terrorists (Islamic State, banned in Russia) including citizens of Russia and CIS countries. These individuals were sent to the US-controlled Al-Tanf base, where they have undergone special training in subversive and terrorist warfare methods with a focus on Donbas region," the statement added.

As the Russian intelligence said, Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has destroyed most of these fighters, yet the US continues to form new terrorist units in the Middle East and Africa, and they are planned to be sent to Ukraine via Poland.

"The CIA and the US Army Special Operations Command continue to form new 'ISIS fighter echelons' in the Middle East and Africa. Their transfer to participate in subversive and terrorist activities in Ukraine is planned to be carried out through the territory of Poland," the statement added.

