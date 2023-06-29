Open Menu

NATO Countries Start Training Of Ukrainian Pilots On F-16s - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

NATO Countries Start Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The NATO countries have started training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are stepping up (the support towards Ukraine) just over the last weeks we have seen new announcements from EU but also from NATO allies of additional support and also the training of the F16 pilots (Ukrainian pilots) have started," Stoltenberg said ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels.

