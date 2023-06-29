NATO Countries Start Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The NATO countries have started training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are stepping up (the support towards Ukraine) just over the last weeks we have seen new announcements from EU but also from NATO allies of additional support and also the training of the F16 pilots (Ukrainian pilots) have started," Stoltenberg said ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels.