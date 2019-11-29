NATO Countries to Spend $400Bln More on Defense by 2024 - Stoltenberg

Plans for NATO countries to increase their defense budgets by a combined $400 billion by 2024 are "unprecedented progress" but allies must not become complacent, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, amid a fierce spending row between US President Donald Trump and NATO allies

Stoltenberg announced these results at a press conference held in Brussels ahead of the NATO leaders' summit due to be held in London from December 3-4, after countries submitted their updated spending plans.

"Based on these plans, I can announce that the accumulated increase in defense spending by the end of 2024 will be $400 billion. This is unprecedented progress and it is making NATO stronger," the secretary general told reporters.

According to NATO figures, the majority of states will meet guidelines stipulating that countries must allocate 2 percent of their GDP to defense spending. In 2019, nine allies will meet this target, Stoltenberg announced.

"We are on the right track, but we cannot be complacent. We must keep up the momentum," Stoltenberg stated.

The latest figures will seek to cool tensions within the alliance arising from US President Donald Trump's criticisms of NATO allies for failing to meet defense spending targets. The US currently allocates the highest proportion of its GDP to defense spending and Trump has threatened to withdraw from the alliance if other states do not follow.

However, in response to a journalist's question on Friday, the secretary general argued that European states should not invest in defense to placate Trump.

"European allies and Canada should not invest in defense to please President Trump. They should invest in defense because we are faced with new threats and new challenges," Stoltenberg stated.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg announced that the US would be cutting its direct contributions to NATO. Instead, Germany is set to contribute an additional $36 million so that the two countries' contributions are equal.

The release of updated NATO spending figures comes days before a crucial NATO summit in London on December 3-4, culminating in a one-day summit of 29 NATO leaders on Wednesday.