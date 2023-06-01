UrduPoint.com

NATO Counts On Sweden's Accession At July Summit In Vilnius - Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 09:54 PM

NATO Counts on Sweden's Accession at July Summit in Vilnius - Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

NATO expects Sweden to be able to join the alliance at the July summit in Vilnius, after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg finalizes its accession talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his upcoming visit to Ankara, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) NATO expects Sweden to be able to join the alliance at the July summit in Vilnius, after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg finalizes its accession talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his upcoming visit to Ankara, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"We have all expressed great support for Sweden's accession to NATO, and we hope that this can happen already in Vilnius," Tajani told Italian journalists on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Oslo, Italian news agency Askanews reported.

With Sweden's accession to NATO still blocked by Turkey and Hungary, Tajani said that Stoltenberg would attempt to "untie last knots" and secure Ankara's consent at the meeting with Erdogan.

The top-level NATO summit will be hosted by the Lithuanian capital city from July 11-12.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted applications for NATO membership in May 2022, citing changing security environment in Europe on the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. On March 31, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey. The latter vetoed it after a controversial Quran-burning demonstration in Stockholm on top of prior accusations of Sweden's support of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Turkey Visit Vilnius Oslo Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan March May July All From Top

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Says Ukraine Conflict to Pull in ..

US Senator Graham Says Ukraine Conflict to Pull in NATO, US Troops if Putin Not ..

3 minutes ago
 PureHealth allocates AED13 bn to local procurement ..

PureHealth allocates AED13 bn to local procurement over next 10 years

13 minutes ago
 'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' held in support of armed ..

'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' held in support of armed forces

3 minutes ago
 BAJK provides loans of Rs.2.7b to 5,000 employees ..

BAJK provides loans of Rs.2.7b to 5,000 employees of AJK

2 minutes ago
 Woman among five died, 10 injured in Mastung accid ..

Woman among five died, 10 injured in Mastung accident

4 minutes ago
 US Senator Graham Says Biden-McCarthy Deal 'Ill-Co ..

US Senator Graham Says Biden-McCarthy Deal 'Ill-Conceived,' Criticizes Lack of U ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.