NATO Creates Coordination Group for Key Underwater Infrastructure Protection - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) NATO is creating a coordination group for the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Today ministers also addressed the security of undersea infrastructure, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines has reminded us of the vulnerabilities we face, ministers tasked the NATO military authorities to provide advise on what more we should do including better coordination and cooperation with the private sector," Stoltenberg said, following the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.