NATO Cyber Coalition Drills Underway in Estonia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The large-scale NATO Cyber Coalition exercise is taking place in Estonia, involving about 1,000 people from 26 allied countries, the press service of the Estonian Defence Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The NATO cyber exercise Cyber Coalition, which began yesterday (on November 28) at Foundation CR14, in Tallinn, is one of the largest of its kind in the world. The aim of the exercise, which runs from 28 November to 2 December, is to enhance the capabilities of NATO Allies and partners to defend their networks and cooperation in cyberspace," the ministry said.

Along with military specialists, representatives of state industrial enterprises, scientific institutions and individual national cyber defense structures are taking part in the drills, the ministry noted.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur noted that cyber attacks against NATO allies are carried out on a daily basis, adding that Ukraine suffered from cyber operations even before February 24.

"This is why the Allies need to run through a host of possible scenarios at the NATO level, to ensure that when asked about cyber-attacks we can continue to answer: Yes, there have been some, but so far, they have not had a significant impact," Pevkur added.

The exercises will allow NATO allies to strengthen the capacity to protect information technology networks from cyberattacks around the clock and exchange information about cyberattacks in real time with allies and partners, according to the report.

At the NATO summit in Madrid in June, member states agreed to seek strengthening of their position in cyberspace and the application of international law in this area.

The Cyber Coalition is an annual NATO exercise since 2008. Despite the fact that its main venue is Tallinn, participants will join the CR14-led drills virtually from other capitals and locations. CR14 is a foundation established by the Estonian defense ministry to promote cybersecurity research and international cooperation.