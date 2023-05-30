NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand East - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) NATO has deceived Russia when the alliance promised not to expand east, and now they are even trying to make Ukraine join, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin mentioned that Ukraine declared itself a neutral state when it became independent.

"Instead, they gradually embarked on a different path of joining NATO, an organization that is hostile to Russia and was created solely to fight the Soviet Union and Russia ... Not only they deceived us and told� us that there would be no NATO expansion to the east, but they also reached Ukraine," Putin told reporters.

The president also said that Russia was forced to response to the war unleashed by Ukraine against the people of Donbas, adding that Moscow only attacks military infrastructure, unlike Kiev.