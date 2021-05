NATO Decided to Restrict Access of Belarusian Personnel to Alliance HQ - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Belarusian personnel have been barred from the alliance's Brussels headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Belarusian personnel have been barred from the alliance's Brussels headquarters.

"We are constantly assessing security measures here at NATO and we have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters," Stoltenberg said at a briefing when asked if NATO has taken any measures against Minsk.