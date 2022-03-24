NATO Decision to Support Kiev Confirms Their Interest in Hostilities - Moscow

UrduPoint.com

NATO's decision to continue supporting Kiev confirms the fact that the alliance wants hostilities to continue, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) NATO's decision to continue supporting Kiev confirms the fact that the alliance wants hostilities to continue, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"The member states of the organization have demonstrated absolute loyalty to Washington, their readiness to follow in line with its guidelines for the total containment of Russia.

The decision announced at the summit to continue providing political and practical support to the Kiev regime confirms the alliance's interest in continuing hostilities," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.

