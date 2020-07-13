UrduPoint.com
Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

NATO Decries Deadly Attack in Afghanistan's Samangan, Urges Taliban to Reduce Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Monday denounced a deadly attack by the Taliban on a security office in the northern Afghan province of Samangan as jeopardizing the peace process and urged the radical group to adhere to dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Afghan media reported a strong explosion near the National Directorate of Security office in Samangan. The most recent reports suggested that at least 14 people were killed and 16 others were wounded in the incident. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Today's #Samangan attack killing & injuring civilians is absolutely unjustifiable. Taliban's insistence on continuous violence is jeopardising the unique opportunity for peace. I call on TB to cease bloodshed & engage constructively at the negotiating table," Pontecorvo said in a statement, published on his office's Twitter account.

The Taliban were in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001 before being overthrown by forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops. The radical movement has since fought to regain recognition and expel foreign troops, including by waging an insurgency against the Afghan government and terrorizing the country's civilian population.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners and the launch of intra-Afghan talks, this was expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the radical group.

More Stories From World

