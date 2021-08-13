UrduPoint.com

NATO Deeply Concerned About Violence Caused By Taliban's Offensive - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:35 PM

NATO Deeply Concerned About Violence Caused by Taliban's Offensive - Stoltenberg

NATO allies are deeply concerned by violence caused by the Taliban's (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) offensive in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) NATO allies are deeply concerned by violence caused by the Taliban's (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) offensive in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Envoys of NATO member states held a meeting on Friday to discuss latest developments in Afghanistan.

"NATO Allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban's offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Russia

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 ..

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 million cheque bounce case

3 minutes ago
 NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Se ..

NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Secretary General

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if ..

Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if It Takes Over Afghanistan by F ..

3 minutes ago
 Guarded welcome for Kenyan troops in DR Congo flas ..

Guarded welcome for Kenyan troops in DR Congo flashpoint town

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule for Sunday

6 minutes ago
 PN releases I-Day special promo highlighting inter ..

PN releases I-Day special promo highlighting interfaith harmony

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.