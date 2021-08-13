(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) NATO allies are deeply concerned by violence caused by the Taliban's (recognized as terrorist organization and outlawed in Russia) offensive in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Envoys of NATO member states held a meeting on Friday to discuss latest developments in Afghanistan.

"NATO Allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban's offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses," Stoltenberg said in a statement.