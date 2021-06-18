NATO said on Friday that it deeply regrets Russia's decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow will officially withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty on December 18 of this year and confirmed that the country has notified the depositories of the agreement about its decision.

"We deeply regret the notification by Russia of its decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, an important legally binding instrument which contributes to transparency, security and stability, and mutual confidence in the Euro-Atlantic area," NATO said in a statement.

The alliance added that it is seeking a "constructive relationship" with Russia when its actions "make that possible."

"We urge Russia to use the remaining six months before its withdrawal takes effect to reconsider its decision and return to full compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies," NATO added.