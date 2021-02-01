UrduPoint.com
NATO Defense Chiefs To Debate Pullout From Afghanistan In February - Reports

Mon 01st February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) NATO defense ministers will discuss troop withdrawal from Afghanistan at their next meeting from February 17-18, Al-Jazeera cited a source in the alliance as saying.

The United States is due to pull the remaining 2,500 personnel from the Central Asian country by May under a deal with the Taliban, but Donald Trump's departure from the White House may scrap that deadline.

Reuters reported that foreign troops would not be moved out of Afghanistan by the end of April. It quoted an unnamed NATO official who said conditions for the withdrawal had not been met.

NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the defense ministers would address the future of the training mission in Afghanistan. Whatever path they choose, NATO is ready to further adjust its presence in the country, he said.

