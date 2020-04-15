UrduPoint.com
NATO Defense Chiefs To Discuss Coronavirus Response On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

NATO Defense Chiefs to Discuss Coronavirus Response on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) NATO defense ministers will link up on Wednesday by secure video conference to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic and disinformation campaigns around it.

NATO has been coordinating military aid to allies hit by the health crisis, while ensuring the safety of allied troops.

The ministers will discuss what more can be done to mitigate the crisis, counter what they see as "false and harmful narratives" about the outbreak and how to continue operations around the world amid the pandemic.

The online conference will be attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who told reporters at a pre-meeting briefing on Tuesday that his main focus was how to mobilize the support of all NATO allies.

