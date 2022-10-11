NATO Defense Chiefs to Discuss Critical Infrastructure Protection Oct 12-13 - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) NATO defense ministers will discuss the protection of critical infrastructure at a meeting scheduled for October 12-13 in light of the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We will review our progress on strengthening NATO deterrence and defense. We will further increase the protection of critical infrastructure in light of the of the sabotage of the Nord Stream and we will step up and sustain our support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters.