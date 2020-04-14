NATO Defense Chiefs to Focus on Coronavirus Response at Wednesday Meeting - Stoltenberg

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the upcoming video conference of allied countries' defense ministers will focus solely on the coronavirus response.
"Tomorrow I will chair an extraordinary meeting of defense ministers by secure video conference.
We have just one issue on the agenda - the COVID-19 crisis," he told reporters at a briefing.
Defense ministers will review actions the allies are taking to slow down the spread of the virus, the NATO chief added.