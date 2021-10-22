NATO Defense Ministers Agree on 1st AI Strategy - Stoltenberg

NATO defense ministers have agreed on the first artificial intelligence strategy, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) NATO defense ministers have agreed on the first artificial intelligence strategy, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"Allies have agreed at the first AI strategy it will set standards for responsible use of AI in accordance with the international law, outland how we are going to accelerate the adoption to AI in what we do, protect this technology and address the threats by the use of AI by adversaries," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The NATO chief also said that allies signed an agreement to establish the NATO innovation fund and he expects "this fund to invest 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in innovation across the alliance working in emerging technologies".