(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) NATO defense ministers have agreed on package of measures in connection with strengthening of Russian missile potential, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

The two-day teleconference meeting of NATO defense ministers started earlier in the day.

"#NATO Defence Ministers have agreed a balanced package of measures responding to Russia's extensive & growing arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles. We will not mirror Russia and we do not want a new arms race, but we will keep our deterrence & defence strong," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.