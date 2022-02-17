MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) NATO is building up its presence on its eastern flank in response to Russia's actions that "pose a serious threat" to the security of the region, NATO defense ministers said on Wednesday.

"Russia's actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. As a consequence and to ensure the defence of all Allies, we are deploying additional land forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional maritime and air assets, as announced by Allies, and have increased the readiness of our forces," the ministers said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, NATO remains "gravely concerned by the very large scale, unprovoked and unjustified Russian military build-up in and around Ukraine and in Belarus" and remains committed to a dual-track approach towards Moscow, which includes both deterrence and dialogue.

The ministers urged Russia to "choose the path of diplomacy" and withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine, welcoming diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions undertaken within Normandy Format talks as well as highest-level meetings.

The ministers also endorsed Poland's proposal to launch a renewed informal dialogue on security in Europe with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

On February 8, the OSCE launched the Renewed OSCE European Security Dialogue aimed at finding consensus on the issue of European security and rebuilding trust between the parties involved. On February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is interested in the initiative, noting however that dialogue with NATO and the US remains a priority for Russia in terms of security guarantees.

Ukraine and the West have been accusing Russia of a military build-up along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these accusations, accusing NATO and the US of moving closer to Russian borders, and initiated talks with the West on security guarantees. On Tuesday, Russia began withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea after they completed military drills in the area.