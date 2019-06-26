UrduPoint.com
NATO Defense Ministers Looked At Several Potential Responses To INF Rupture - Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:07 PM

NATO defense ministers have looked at exercise programs as well as surveillance and intelligence as potential measures in response to the rupture of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) NATO defense ministers have looked at exercise programs as well as surveillance and intelligence as potential measures in response to the rupture of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

NATO shares the view of the United States, which believes that Russia is not compliant with the treaty. The United States suspended its participation in the treaty in February and said it would leave on August 2, unless Russia returned to compliance. Russia has rejected the allegations.

"Ministers have agreed today that NATO will respond should Russia fail to return to compliance [with the treaty].

NATO will remain measures and defensive in everything that we do. Ministers confirmed today that we have no intention to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe ... We must continue to maintain credible deterrents and defense ... Therefore, ministers have also considered potential NATO measures, such as our exercise program, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance," Stoltenberg told a press conference after a ministerial meeting.

"We will also look further at our missile and air defenses and conventional capabilities," Stoltenberg added.

