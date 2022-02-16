NATO Defense Ministers to Consider Deployment of New Combat Groups in Eastern Europe

NATO Defense Ministers decided to consider the deployment of new combat groups in Eastern Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the first day of the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) NATO Defense Ministers decided to consider the deployment of new combat groups in Eastern Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the first day of the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministers.

"Today, ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe," he said.

The secretary general added that such groups could be deployed in the Black Sea region.