UrduPoint.com

NATO Defense Ministers To Consider Deployment Of New Combat Groups In Eastern Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 09:54 PM

NATO Defense Ministers to Consider Deployment of New Combat Groups in Eastern Europe

NATO Defense Ministers decided to consider the deployment of new combat groups in Eastern Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the first day of the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) NATO Defense Ministers decided to consider the deployment of new combat groups in Eastern Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the first day of the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministers.

"Today, ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe," he said.

The secretary general added that such groups could be deployed in the Black Sea region.

Related Topics

NATO Europe

Recent Stories

US 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Down 40% From L ..

US 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Down 40% From Last Week - CDC Director

47 seconds ago
 Kiev Requests Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council Wi ..

Kiev Requests Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council Within 48 Hours - Foreign Minist ..

48 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach

10 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But D ..

Zelenskyy Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But Does Not Want People to Panic - ..

50 seconds ago
 Polish Ruling Party Leader Accuses EU of Power Abu ..

Polish Ruling Party Leader Accuses EU of Power Abuse Amid Dispute Over Condition ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Chief Welcomes Deescalation But Sees No Tangibl ..

EU Chief Welcomes Deescalation But Sees No Tangible Signs of Russian Troop Pullb ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>