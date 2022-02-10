NATO Defense Ministers to Discuss Alliances' Strengthening on Feb 16-17 - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The NATO defense ministers will discuss the strengthening of the alliance and deployment of additional battle groups in southeastern Europe on February 16-17, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"Next week NATO defense ministers will assess options for further strengthening allied security and additional battle groups in the southeastern part of our Alliance," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.