MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) NATO defense ministers will discuss the adaptation of the alliance's nuclear deterrence, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Just over the last few months Moscow has suspended participation in the new START treaty and has decided to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Ministers will discuss the nuclear aspects of the current security environment and consider the ongoing adaptation of NATO's nuclear deterrence," Stoltenberg said during a pre-ministerial press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.