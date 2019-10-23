UrduPoint.com
NATO Defense Ministers To Discuss Situation In Syria's North Oct 24-25 - Stoltenberg

Wed 23rd October 2019

NATO defense ministers will discuss the situation in Syria's north-east in the wake of Turkey's now-suspended offensive at their upcoming meeting, scheduled for October 24-25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at the pre-ministerial press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) NATO defense ministers will discuss the situation in Syria's north-east in the wake of Turkey's now-suspended offensive at their upcoming meeting, scheduled for October 24-25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at the pre-ministerial press conference.

The meeting will be held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and chaired by Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg added that the defense ministers would also confirm their commitment to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan and discuss NATO training mission in Iraq.

Your Thoughts and Comments

