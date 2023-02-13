NATO Defense Ministers to Discuss Underwater Infrastructure Protection - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) NATO defense ministers will discuss the bloc's defense and the strengthening of the security of underwater infrastructure at a summit in Brussels scheduled for February 14-15, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"NATO Defense Ministers will meet this week at an important moment for transatlantic security. We will take the decision to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense. We will address our industrial capacity and increase the protection of our critical undersea infrastructure," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

The ministers will also discuss further support to Ukraine, as well as an increase in its volume, Stoltenberg added.

The NATO meeting on the protection of underwater infrastructure comes amid the scandal caused by American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's reporting.

The Pulitzer prize winner accused the US and Norway of blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline. His feature alleged that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the pipelines during the NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, which Norway activated three months later at the order of US President Joe Biden.

On September 26, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time frame for repairs.