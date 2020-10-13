UrduPoint.com
NATO Defense Ministers to Hold Teleconference From October 22-23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The ministers of defense from NATO member states will hold an online teleconference from October 22-23, the military alliance said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Meetings of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Defence will be held via secure teleconference on 22-23 October 2020," the press release read.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to brief members of the media on October 21, ahead of the teleconference, according to the press release.

At a teleconference in June, NATO defense ministers agreed on a package of measures to respond to Russia's increased missile potential.

