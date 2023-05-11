UrduPoint.com

NATO Defense Ministers To Meet In Brussels From June 15-16 - Press Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 11:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The defense ministers of the NATO member states will hold a meeting chaired by the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, in Brussels from June 15-16, the NATO press office said on Thursday.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on 15-16 June 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," NATO said in a statement.

The program of the event has not yet been disclosed and will become available "closer to the event," the statement read.

On Wednesday, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer said that the NATO defense chiefs discussed plans to strengthen the integration of NATO military planning with the planning of the alliance's member-states, marking the bloc's "new era for collective defense."

