NATO Defense Ministers To Meet In Brussels HQ On October 13-14

Published September 15, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The defense ministers of NATO member states will hold a meeting at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on October 13-14, the bloc's press service said on Thursday.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on Thursday 13 October and Friday 14 October at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels," the statement read.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will chair the meeting and brief the media on both days.

Stoltenberg will also hold a press conference on October 12 ahead of the ministerial meeting.

