NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels in Late June - Press Office

Meetings of NATO ministers of defense will take place in the Belgian capital from June 26-27, the press office of the alliance said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Meetings of NATO ministers of defense will take place in the Belgian capital from June 26-27, the press office of the alliance said on Wednesday.

"Meetings of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will be held at the NATO Headquarters on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 June 2019 ... The meetings will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the press release read.

The meetings will come a little more than a month before the August 2 deadline, when Washington's full withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia is supposed to take effect.

In February, Washington suspended its obligations under the INF treaty that banned ground-launched missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles, accusing Moscow of alleged non-compliance with its obligations under the arms deal.

Russia has rejected the accusations, saying that Washington itself was breaching the terms of the deal, and responded by also suspending its participation in the INF treaty.