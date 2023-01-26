NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels on February 14-15 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) NATO announced on Thursday that the defense ministers of the alliance will meet in Brussels from February 14-15.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on 14-15 February 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the statement read.

The ministerial meeting will be preceded by a press conference.

Brussels will also host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on February 14.