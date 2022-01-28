UrduPoint.com

NATO Defense Ministers To Meet On February 16-17

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels on February 16-17, according to the alliance's statement issued on Friday.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place at the NATO Headquarters on Wednesday 16 February and Thursday 17 February 2022. The meeting will be in person and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the statement read.

>