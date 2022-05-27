UrduPoint.com

NATO Defense Ministers To Meet On June 15-16 In Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 09:40 PM

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet on June 15-16 in Brussels

The NATO defense ministers will meet on June 15-16 in Brussels, the alliance said on Friday, adding that the EU, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine are invited to attend the event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The NATO defense ministers will meet on June 15-16 in Brussels, the alliance said on Friday, adding that the EU, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine are invited to attend the event.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will take place on Wednesday 15 June and Thursday 16 June at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," NATO said in a statement.

NATO added that the meeting will start with a working dinner where "Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union are invited".

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine European Union Brussels Alliance Georgia Sweden Finland June Event

Recent Stories

No one allowed to take country towards anarchy: Se ..

No one allowed to take country towards anarchy: Senator

47 seconds ago
 US Sentences New York Resident to 4 Years for Cybe ..

US Sentences New York Resident to 4 Years for Cyber Crimes - Justice Dept.

48 seconds ago
 Foreign Mercenaries May Face Death Penalty in DPR ..

Foreign Mercenaries May Face Death Penalty in DPR - Prosecutor General's Office

50 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

51 seconds ago
 AJK PM for speedy, uniformed development in state

AJK PM for speedy, uniformed development in state

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan as Nuclear Power pride of every citizen: ..

Pakistan as Nuclear Power pride of every citizen: NA Speaker

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.