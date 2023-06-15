UrduPoint.com

NATO Defense Ministers To Start 2-Day Meeting In Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) NATO defense ministers will meet at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels from June 15-16, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting.

The conflict in Ukraine is expected to be on the agenda, among other things.

On the first day of the event, the members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are expected to meet, with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivering public opening remarks. The group consists of over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO member states, supporting Ukraine by sending military aid to Kiev.

Later in the day, the NATO secretary general and the US secretary of defense will deliver joint statements.

The first day will be completed with the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, the decision-making body responsible for the cooperation between Kiev and the alliance.

The second day of the event will feature a meeting between the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's main political body, and Sweden, as well as a meeting of NATO's Nuclear Planning Group, and will end with a press conference by the NATO secretary general.

