NATO Defense Ministers Yet To Make Final Decision On Mission In Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

Thu 18th February 2021

NATO Defense Ministers Yet to Make Final Decision on Mission in Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

NATO defense ministers have not yet made a final decision on the alliance's mission in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, adding that discussions are ongoing

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) NATO defense ministers have not yet made a final decision on the alliance's mission in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, adding that discussions are ongoing.

"At this stage, we have made no final decision on the future of our presence. But as the May 1 deadline is approaching, NATO allies will continue to closely consult and coordinate in the coming weeks," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.

The US-Taliban peace deal, signed in 2020, envisions the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 1.

