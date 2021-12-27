UrduPoint.com

NATO Deliberately Develops Arctic For Military Purposes - Russian Defense Ministry

Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:44 PM

NATO Deliberately Develops Arctic for Military Purposes - Russian Defense Ministry

NATO activity in the Arctic is increasing, strategic forces of the alliance are increasingly involved in exercises here in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) NATO activity in the Arctic is increasing, strategic forces of the alliance are increasingly involved in exercises here in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

"The alliance is purposefully developing the Arctic for military purposes, increasing the scale of training and combat activities in the region with the involvement of strategic bombers and the naval component of the global missile defense system, including in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Russian Federation," Fomin said at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

He noted that NATO had also refused to support the Russian Military Restraint Initiative in 2020, which provided for a reduction in the intensity of exercises and other activities of the Russian Armed Forces and the NATO Joint Armed Forces in the contact areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

