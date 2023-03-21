NATO Delivered Over $70Bln of Military Support to Ukraine So Far - Stoltenberg

NATO allies have so far delivered military support to Ukraine worth 65 billion euros ($70 billion), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) NATO allies have so far delivered military support to Ukraine worth 65 billion Euros ($70 billion), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"So far NATO allies have delivered military support of 65 billion euros, a lot of that comes from the US but also Canada and European allies are providing significant military support to Ukraine, and this not least to finance the delivery of ammunition," Stoltenberg said during press a conference, presenting the 2022 Annual Report in Brussels.