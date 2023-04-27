UrduPoint.com

NATO Delivers 98% Of Promised Combat Vehicles To Kiev, Including 230 Tanks - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) NATO allies have already delivered 98% of the promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, including 230 tanks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"Overall, through the contact group led by the United States, NATO allies and partners have provided unprecedented support to Ukraine ” more than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered," Stoltenberg said a joint press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Brussels.

The official added that a total of 1,550 armored vehicles and 230 tanks have been delivered to Kiev.

"That means over 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment including vast amounts of ammunition. In total we have trained and equipped more than 9 new Ukrainian armored brigades," Stoltenberg said.

