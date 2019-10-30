UrduPoint.com
NATO Demands Russia 'withdraw All Troops' From Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:41 PM

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed a pullback by the Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but reiterated calls for Russia to "withdraw all their troops".

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed a pullback by the Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but reiterated calls for Russia to "withdraw all their troops".

Tuesday saw a long-awaited pullback between the two sides in a key area of the war-torn east.

The move was a precondition for the first face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We welcome all efforts to reduce tensions," Stoltenberg said during avisit to the Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

