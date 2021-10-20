UrduPoint.com

NATO Deployed Experts In Lithuania To Help Cope With Migration Crisis - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:29 PM

NATO deployed experts in Lithuania to help the country cope with migration inflow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) NATO deployed experts in Lithuania to help the country cope with migration inflow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"NATO allies have deployed experts in Lithuania to help them cope with the immigration crisis," Stoltenberg said at a press briefing ahead of the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence.

Related Topics

NATO Lithuania

