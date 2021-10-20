NATO Deployed Experts in Lithuania to Help Cope With Migration Crisis - Stoltenberg

NATO deployed experts in Lithuania to help the country cope with migration inflow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

"NATO allies have deployed experts in Lithuania to help them cope with the immigration crisis," Stoltenberg said at a press briefing ahead of the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence.