NATO Deploys 'Air Shielding Systems' Along Its Eastern Flank - NATO Joint Force Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) NTO has deployed "air shielding systems" along the eastern flank to protect member states and allies, the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum said on Monday.

"@NATO has deployed air shielding systems to protect the Allies along the Eastern Flank against possible air and missile threats, assure NATO populations and improve readiness," the command tweeted.