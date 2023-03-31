UrduPoint.com

NATO Deputy Chief Calls China 'Formidable Competitor' For Alliance

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

NATO Deputy Chief Calls China 'Formidable Competitor' for Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) NATO views China as a "formidable competitor" able to reshape the existing international order, but still does not consider it "an adversary," NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday.

"For the first time in centuries, we face a formidable competitor in (the face of) China that has both the intent and the ability to reshape the international order," Geoana said during the Vincent Briscoe annual security lecture at Imperial College London.

China's rise in the global arena presents "massive challenges," the NATO deputy security chief said, adding, however, that the alliance was not seeking a new Cold War and did not consider Beijing to be "an adversary."

Earlier in the year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his remarks at the CHEY Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul that Beijing posed a challenge to NATO's values and interests, but the alliance should still cooperate with the country on such issues as arms control and climate change.

The current NATO strategic concept adopted at the bloc's summit in Madrid in June 2022 says that China's "stated ambitions and coercive policies" challenge NATO's interests, security and values. The paper also states that Beijing "strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains," while the alliance's security is targeted by China's "malicious hybrid and cyber operations."

Related Topics

NATO China London Beijing Seoul Madrid Alliance June

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

30 minutes ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

7 minutes ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

7 minutes ago
 Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son ..

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US ..

8 minutes ago
 French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Produ ..

French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.