NATO Deputy Chief Calls China 'Formidable Competitor' for Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) NATO views China as a "formidable competitor" able to reshape the existing international order, but still does not consider it "an adversary," NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday.

"For the first time in centuries, we face a formidable competitor in (the face of) China that has both the intent and the ability to reshape the international order," Geoana said during the Vincent Briscoe annual security lecture at Imperial College London.

China's rise in the global arena presents "massive challenges," the NATO deputy security chief said, adding, however, that the alliance was not seeking a new Cold War and did not consider Beijing to be "an adversary."

Earlier in the year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his remarks at the CHEY Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul that Beijing posed a challenge to NATO's values and interests, but the alliance should still cooperate with the country on such issues as arms control and climate change.

The current NATO strategic concept adopted at the bloc's summit in Madrid in June 2022 says that China's "stated ambitions and coercive policies" challenge NATO's interests, security and values. The paper also states that Beijing "strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains," while the alliance's security is targeted by China's "malicious hybrid and cyber operations."