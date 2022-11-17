NATO Deputy Chief Hopes NATO-EU Joint Cooperation Agreement Will Be Signed Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Thursday expressed the hope that a joint declaration on the cooperation between the defense alliance and the European Union will be signed soon given intensive preparations by all sides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Thursday expressed the hope that a joint declaration on the cooperation between the defense alliance and the European Union will be signed soon given intensive preparations by all sides.

The EU and NATO were supposed to sign a cooperation declaration in late 2021 but the work on the document is still going on. Its contents have not been disclosed by the parties.

"We already have a massive foundation of our partnership between NATO and the EU, we do a lot together ... I am hopeful and all of us are hopeful because we invested a lot also personally in our steps into this effort. I am optimistic that we would be able to reach the third declaration being signed by our leaders soon," Geoana said at the NATO-EU cooperation forum.

On July 12, the EU expressed its readiness to move forward with the negotiations with NATO on the joint declaration after the approval of the European defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, and the adoption of a new strategic concept at the Madrid summit.

Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino said that the EU-NATO declaration should reflect the "geopolitical context," new areas of cooperation, including on hybrid threats, space, disruptive technologies, the impact of environment and climate change on security, the fight against disinformation and interference in internal affairs, as well as cooperation in the areas of defense planning.