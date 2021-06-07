UrduPoint.com
NATO Deputy Chief Hopes Putin-Biden Meeting Will Contribute To Constructive Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

NATO Deputy Chief Hopes Putin-Biden Meeting Will Contribute to Constructive Dialogue

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana expressed hope that the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16, would contribute to the establishment of a constructive NATO-Russia dialogue.

In his videoaddress at the Zero Corruption conference, held in Kiev, Geoana expressed confidence that Biden would raise Russia's alleged destabilizing behavior at the summit. Geoana also expressed the belief that a frank conversation on arms control, strategic nuclear balance and climate change would contribute to a more constructive cooperation in the future.

