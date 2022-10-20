NATO Deputy Chief Not Ruling Out Renewed Cooperation With Moscow

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday he cannot rule out the return of Russia to the European system of norms and renewed cooperation with Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Thursday he cannot rule out the return of Russia to the European system of norms and renewed cooperation with Moscow.

"I cannot say that Russia will not be part ever again of a European system of norms and - why not - even cooperation, but when and if they decide that they go and come back and play by the rules of the UN (United Nations) Charter, and also behave and engage as a responsible international stakeholder.

So, when they do that, I see no reason for us not to reconsider (Russia's return)," Geoana said during a German Marshall Fund virtual talk.