The ongoing visit of the North Atlantic Council to Georgia clearly shows the alliance's commitment to the country, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said on Thursday

The North Atlantic Council is paying a two-day visit to Georgia on Thursday and Friday. The program includes a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission.

"On behalf of the North Atlantic Council, thank you for the warm welcome to this beautiful and legendary city of Batumi. Our visit is a clear demonstration of NATO's ongoing commitment to Georgia," Gottemoeller said, addressing Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Georgia is one of NATO's closest operational partners, she recalled.

"And we deeply appreciate the contributions Georgia makes to Euro-Atlantic security. Last year, NATO Leaders reconfirmed their 2008 Bucharest Summit decision that Georgia will become a member of NATO," Gottemoeller added.

The cooperation between Georgia and NATO began soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union when the country joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council in 1992 and NATO's Partnership for Peace program two years later. In 2008, NATO leaders agreed that Georgia would become a member of the alliance provided that the country met all the requirements for this. During the 2014 NATO summit in Wales, a package of measures to advance Georgia's efforts in its preparations for the bloc's membership was approved.

In September, former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that Georgia could join the alliance without Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the country's breakaway regions recognized as independent by several nations.