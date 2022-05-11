UrduPoint.com

NATO Deputy Chief Says China Not An Enemy, But Its Military Modernization Causes Concern

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 08:04 PM

NATO does not consider China an adversary, but its military modernization presents challenges for the alliance, Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) NATO does not consider China an adversary, but its military modernization presents challenges for the alliance, Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday.

"China is not an adversary to NATO, but its military modernization, its heavy investment in nuclear missiles and hypersonic missiles and its coercive diplomacy have security implications for all NATO allies," Geoana said.

