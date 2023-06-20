UrduPoint.com

NATO Deputy Chief Says Moldova Asked Alliance For Air Defense Aid

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NATO Deputy Chief Says Moldova Asked Alliance for Air Defense Aid

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Moldova has submitted to NATO a list of anti-missile weapons and other military equipment it needs to bolster its defenses, the alliance's deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoana, said.

"Some of them are related to missile defense and air defense systems, which are natural. It's obviously also related to countering hybrid warfare, a very important resilience component," Geoana told Radio Moldova 1.

The list was submitted after allies pledged at the 2022 summit to provide a package of tailored military aid to help Moldova strengthen its national defense.

The Romanian politician said NATO was now analyzing Moldova's requirements. NATO experts, who came to the eastern European nation in January, will prepare a report on potential NATO-EU-Moldova collaboration, he added.

Moldova, a nonaligned country, has been cooperating with NATO under the Partnership for Peace program since 1994. Moldovan President Maia Sandu told Politico in January that the country should drop its constitutional neutrality and join a large military alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Alliance Moldova January

Recent Stories

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.