NATO Deputy Chief Says Moldova Asked Alliance for Air Defense Aid

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Moldova has submitted to NATO a list of anti-missile weapons and other military equipment it needs to bolster its defenses, the alliance's deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoana, said.

"Some of them are related to missile defense and air defense systems, which are natural. It's obviously also related to countering hybrid warfare, a very important resilience component," Geoana told Radio Moldova 1.

The list was submitted after allies pledged at the 2022 summit to provide a package of tailored military aid to help Moldova strengthen its national defense.

The Romanian politician said NATO was now analyzing Moldova's requirements. NATO experts, who came to the eastern European nation in January, will prepare a report on potential NATO-EU-Moldova collaboration, he added.

Moldova, a nonaligned country, has been cooperating with NATO under the Partnership for Peace program since 1994. Moldovan President Maia Sandu told Politico in January that the country should drop its constitutional neutrality and join a large military alliance.