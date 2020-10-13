NATO Deputy Head Says EU Needs Alliance to Defend Values Against New Security Challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, speaking at the online Friends of Europe's annual high-level "State of Europe" roundtable event, which kicked off online on Monday, emphasized the need for the European Union to remain committed to the transatlantic bond in the face of new threats facing Western democracy.

"We need to renew our vows and talk when things are not working well. I strongly believe that the EU needs a stronger place in the world... Let's look at the border state of the political West because it is clear that now the EU alone cannot defend its interest alone without let's say the US in ths face of the competition coming from China, coming from autocratic counterneratives to our democratic systems," Geoana said.

He warned against a premature rush to declare that the Alliance was dead and not functioning well, as the European bloc is rediscovering the virtues of "strategic autonomy" and rethinking the relations between the European Union and NATO.

The NATO official underlined that there was no substitute for the transatlantic bond for the EU, as 80 percent of the defense spending in NATO was done outside the European Union.

"Only 20 percent is done by the EU. I think it is a very telling number," he stressed.

Geoana also urged the bloc's political leadership to be politically responsible when talking about EU strategic autonomy, pointing to the need for taking into account the interests of the European countries that are a part of NATO but not EU member states.